Pensacola man punches deputy in head, nearly knocking him out

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested Sunday after he punched an Escambia County deputy in the head to the point he almost lost consciousness.

Byron Alton Polnitz, 31, was charged with battery on law enforcement, simple assault on an officer and resisting an officer with violence. He was also cited for not wearing a seatbelt.

A deputy was on patrol in the area of West Fairfield Drive and Hollywood Avenue Sunday morning when he spotted Polnitz hanging out of the window of his Camaro and not wearing a seatbelt, according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

Polnitz was pulled over and he got out of his car. The deputy told him to sit back in his vehicle multiple times but he did not comply.

Polnitz resisted arrest for disobeying the deputy’s commands and was eventually brought to the ground.

The report says he continued resisting, tried to stand up and grabbed the deputy. The deputy punched Polnitz in the kidney area in an attempt to stop him, but the punches weren’t effective, according to the deputy.

Polnitz “squared up” and began hitting the deputy with a closed first, the report says. He punched the deputy once or twice in the head, causing the deputy to almost lose consciousness. Polnitz then put his hands up like he wanted to continue to fight.

The deputy eventually used his Taser to subdue Polnitz.

The deputy was evaluated by medical staff but he did not need to be transported to a hospital.

Polnitz is being held in the Escambia County jail on $80,000 bond.