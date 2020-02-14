Pensacola man pleads guilty to embezzling over $825,000

Unedited press release from USAFLN

PENSACOLA, FLORIDA – Michael C. Greutman, 59, of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, pleaded guilty today to thirteen counts of wire fraud and four counts of tax evasion stemming from his embezzlement of funds from his employer. Lawrence Keefe, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, announced the guilty plea.

Between 2009 and 2016, Greutman embezzled over $825,000 from his employer, a family-owned business in Shalimar, Florida. Greutman worked as the Chief Financial Officer and stole money by making unauthorized online payments to pay his credit cards with employer funds, using corporate credit cards for unauthorized personal purchases, and transferring company funds to his personal bank accounts. He used his position to create false documentation and manipulate accounting records to cover up his scheme. Greutman also failed to report the embezzled money as income on his income tax returns.

Greutman faces the following penalties:

• Wire Fraud: a maximum of 20 years in prison

• Filing a false tax return: a maximum of 3 years in prison

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 12, 2020, at 10:30 am at the United States Courthouse in Pensacola.

Deputy United States Attorney Jeffrey Tharp is prosecuting the case after a joint investigation by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation as part of the Emerald Coast Financial Crimes Task Force.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida is one of 94 offices that serve as the nation’s principal litigators under the direction of the Attorney General. To access public court documents online, please visit the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida website. For more information about the United States Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Florida, visit http://www.justice.gov/usao/fln/index.html. The year 2020 marks the 150th anniversary of the Department of Justice. Learn more about the history of our agency at www.Justice.gov/Celebrating150Years.

# # #

LATEST STORIES: