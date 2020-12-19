Pensacola man killed in crash on W. Fairfield Drive

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 73-year-old Pensacola man was killed Friday in a two-vehicle crash on W. Fairfield Drive and N. 57th Avenue.

A Florida Highway Patrol report says the man was driving a van with a 74-year-old woman at about 2:18 p.m. when it collided with an SUV being driven by a 41-year-old woman with a 13-year-old passenger. All were transported to Baptist Hospital, where the man died from his injuries. Everyone else is listed in stable condition. Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

