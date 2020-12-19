Pensacola man killed in crash on W. Fairfield Drive

PRESS RELEASE FROM THE NAVAL AVIATION MUSEUM FOUNDATION

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Naval Aviation Museum Foundation needs the community’s help to make the Blue Angels license plate a reality. Fewer than 200 license plate vouchers are needed to get the plate into production. The Department of Motor Vehicle’s process to establish a new specialty license plate requires the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation to sell 3,000 vouchers before the plate goes into production. The voucher is redeemable for the plate once the sale requirement has been met and the plates are in production.