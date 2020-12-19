Pensacola man killed in crash on W. Fairfield Drive

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 73-year-old Pensacola man was killed Friday in a two-vehicle crash on W. Fairfield Drive and N. 57th Avenue.
A Florida Highway Patrol report says the man was driving a van with a 74-year-old woman at about 2:18 p.m. when it collided with an SUV being driven by a 41-year-old woman with a 13-year-old passenger. All were transported to Baptist Hospital, where the man died from his injuries. Everyone else is listed in stable condition. Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
LATEST STORIES
- See the most retweeted and liked tweets of 2020
- William Winter, former Mississippi governor, dies at 97
- Should incarcerated Americans get vaccinated first?
- Yes, your employer can fire you for traveling home for the holidays
- The ‘Christmas Star’: NASA offers tips on watching once-in-lifetime conjunction of Jupiter, Saturn