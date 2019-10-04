Pensacola man indicted for murder of 8-month-old son

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The father of an 8-month-old boy who died has been indicted on a first degree felony murder charge.

Courtland Ahmad Freeman was arrested after his son was found unresponsive on September 10, 2019. The baby was taken by ambulance to Sacred Heart Hospital where he was placed on life support and treated in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit. The child died on September 16. During the autopsy, it was found the child sustained numerous skull fractures as a result of blunt force trauma.

Freeman’s arraignment is set for October 10. He’s being held in the Escambia County Jail with no bond.

