Pensacola man indicted for first-degree murder

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man has been indicted for First Degree Premeditated Murder. DaNautica Quashawn Pearson has been indicted by a grand jury on Monday December 21, 2020 for the murder of Erskine Jerome Ware, which happened inside Ware’s home.

Pensacola Police responded to Ware’s home on December 2, 2020 around 12:20 AM where they found Ware with multiple gunshot wounds. Ware was taken to the hospital where he died.

Pearson is set for arraignment on Tuesday, December 22.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories