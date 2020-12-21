Pensacola man indicted for first-degree murder

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man has been indicted for First Degree Premeditated Murder. DaNautica Quashawn Pearson has been indicted by a grand jury on Monday December 21, 2020 for the murder of Erskine Jerome Ware, which happened inside Ware’s home.

Pensacola Police responded to Ware’s home on December 2, 2020 around 12:20 AM where they found Ware with multiple gunshot wounds. Ware was taken to the hospital where he died.

Pearson is set for arraignment on Tuesday, December 22.

