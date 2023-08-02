PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – Quinton L. Pete, 34, was found guilty of attempted Hobbs Act robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon by a federal jury in Pensacola, Fla. Wednesday after he shot two sports bar employees in 2022.

The trial took three days before Jason R. Coody, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, announced the guilty verdict.

Pete’s conviction is connected to an incident that occurred around 4 a.m. on March 9, 2022, when he shot two employees at Coyote’s Sports Bar “at point blank range” while attempting to rob the bar.

At the time, the employees were unable to identify Pete due to their wounds, but they gave a general description of him. Law enforcement was able to identify a white Jeep Grand Cherokee in the area at the time of the crime with surveillance videos from surrounding businesses.

Pete was arrested the next day in a matching white Jeep Grand Cherokee while in possession of a firearm in Dallas. It was the same firearm he used during the robbery, which was confirmed via ballistics comparison.

Before the incident, Pete already had felony convictions for burglary of a dwelling with a firearm, grand theft and shooting at or into a dwelling. He was released from prison seven months prior to this incident.

Pete is set to be sentenced on Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. at the United States Courthouse in Pensacola before United States District Judge T.K. Wetherell. He is facing a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.