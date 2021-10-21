Pensacola man faces vehicular homicide charges after woman dies from injuries

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Charges against a Pensacola man who authorities say crashed into a Navarre woman were upgraded Thursday after the woman died from her injuries, according to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Randall Edward McBride, 44, is now charged with vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter. His bond was also increased. McBride is in the Escambia County Jail.

McBride was arrested after a Sept. 25 crash on Beverly Parkway and Burlington Ave. in Pensacola. FHP said McBride’s Chevrolet Silverado swerved into oncoming traffic and crashed into the victim’s Ford Escape. The news release said the collision “resulted in significant bodily injury to the victim.”

FHP said McBride “was observed to be under the influence at the time of the crash,” according to the release.

McBride was initially charged with reckless driving causing serious bodily injury and DUI causing serious bodily injury.