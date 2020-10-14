Pensacola man faces 25 counts for possessing child pornography

PENSACOLA, Fla. – A 51-year-old man was arrested and faces twenty-five counts of obscene material possession depicting child sexual conduct.

Stacy Paul Wilson was served a warrant Wednesday morning where his desktop was found to contain child pornography, according to FDLE. Officers say the images and videos were of children as young as four years old engaged in sex acts.

Wilson was booked into the Escambia County Jail.

LATEST STORIES: