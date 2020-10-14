Pensacola man faces 25 counts for possessing child pornography

PENSACOLA, Fla. – A 51-year-old man was arrested and faces twenty-five counts of obscene material possession depicting child sexual conduct.
Stacy Paul Wilson was served a warrant Wednesday morning where his desktop was found to contain child pornography, according to FDLE. Officers say the images and videos were of children as young as four years old engaged in sex acts.
Wilson was booked into the Escambia County Jail.
LATEST STORIES:
- GOP argues Barrett is qualified to serve on the Supreme Court; Dems worry she won’t be impartial
- College students may be intentionally getting COVID-19 to sell plasma, school says
- Baldwin County prepares for 2020 Alabama High School Bass Nation season
- Local man donates money made from recycling 990,000 aluminum cans to Mobile SPCA
- Time running out to claim Hurricane Sally boats in Orange Beach