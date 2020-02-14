Pensacola man expects to buy thousands in cocaine, arrested instead

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man arranged a meeting to buy 250 grams of cocaine but an undercover operation led to his arrest, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested 40-year-old, Donald Reco Butler, for trafficking in cocaine and using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.
OCSO says Butler traveled to Okaloosa County on February 12th looking to make a purchase with $6000 in cash.
Butler claims he thought he was buying a large amount of marijuana. However, according to the street prices, the amount of money he had to make the purchase does corroborate with his story.
