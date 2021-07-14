Pensacola man drank in strip club while child remained locked in hot car, police say

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man accused of leaving his son in a hot car for nearly two hours while he drank alcohol inside a strip club was arrested Thursday. 

Carlos Rivera-Diaz, 26, was charged with two counts of child neglect and driving with a suspended license. 

A Pensacola Police Department arrest report says Rivera-Diaz arrived at Babe’s on North Davis Highway at 9:27 p.m., exited his vehicle, and locked the door with the windows rolled up. 

The outside temperature was about 82 degrees, according to the report. 

A patron of Babe’s told police he heard a car alarm go off at around 11:10 p.m. The patron said he saw a young child crying while exiting the vehicle. 

A Babe’s employee responded to the child and began caring for him, the report said. A different employee told police Rivera-Diaz is her regular customer and said he had several drinks throughout the night. 

When police interviewed Rivera-Diaz, he seemed drunk, police said, and “unfit” to take care of a child. 

Police said Rivera-Diaz showed no remorse and acted shocked he was being arrested for child neglect. 

He was released from jail Sunday afternoon on a $6,000 bond. 

