Pensacola man dies in pickup truck crash early Saturday morning

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man from Pensacola is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Escambia County early Saturday morning. According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol a 24-year-old man was killed when his pickup crashed on Fairfield Drive near the intersection of Eliasberg Street after 1 AM Saturday morning.

The report says a red Chevy pickup failed to negotiate a curve, hit a culvert, went airborne, and crashed. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The report said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. The victim’s name has not been released.