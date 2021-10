ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 45-year-old Pensacola man died Wednesday evening after he lost control of his Chevrolet Camero and struck a tree.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) reports the man was driving east on Nine Mile Road near Tower Ridge Road just after 7:30 p.m. when he lost control of the car and struck a tree. The man was ejected from the car and died from his injuries.

The FHP report says he was not wearing a seatbelt.