Pensacola man critically injured in head-on collision

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 34-year-old Pensacola man is critically injured after a head-on collision on Pine Forest Road.
The man was traveling south on State Road-297 (Pine Forest Road) approaching Graham Road at about 6 a.m. Monday. For an unknown reason, he slowly veered left and entered the north lane as a truck was approaching, causing the head-on collision.
