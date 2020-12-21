Pensacola man critically injured in head-on collision

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 34-year-old Pensacola man is critically injured after a head-on collision on Pine Forest Road.

The man was traveling south on State Road-297 (Pine Forest Road) approaching Graham Road at about 6 a.m. Monday. For an unknown reason, he slowly veered left and entered the north lane as a truck was approaching, causing the head-on collision.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories