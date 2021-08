PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A 61-year-old Pensacola man is critically injured after the bicycle he was riding collided with a pick-up truck.

The crash happened at 3:50 p.m. Sunday on Front Beach Road at Hinson Avenue. Florida Highway Patrol is investigating how the crash happened.

The man was transported to Bay Medical Hospital. The driver of the pick-up truck was not injured.