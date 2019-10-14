Pensacola man convicted in May murder

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County jury has convicted 45-year-old Kalvin Dewayne Allison of second degree murder, three counts of grant theft, and one county of tampering with evidence.

Allison was found guilty of killing his neighbor Charles Daniel Locke. Authorities say Locke was hit in the head and strangled. His body was found duct taped and wrapped in a tarp on May 23.

Authorities say they found Locke’s keys and checkbook at Allison’s home and that Allison was seen on surveillance video purchasing a tarp at Walmart. Prosecutors say Allison had withdrawn money from Locke’sbank account three days following the murder.

Allison faces up to life in prison. He will be sentenced on November 19.