Pensacola man claims $1 million from $20 million JACKPOT scratch-off game

TALLAHASSEE, Ala. (WKRG) — 22-year-old Dylan Evans from Pensacola Beach claimed $1 million prize from the $20 million MONOPOLY Jackpot scratch-off game. Evans chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $715,000.
Evans purchased his ticket from Pensacola Beach Food Mart on De Luna drive. The retailer will receive a $2000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.
