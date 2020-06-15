Pensacola man claims $1 million from $20 million JACKPOT scratch-off game

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:
florida lottery_1524783639465.png.jpg

TALLAHASSEE, Ala. (WKRG) — 22-year-old Dylan Evans from Pensacola Beach claimed $1 million prize from the $20 million MONOPOLY Jackpot scratch-off game. Evans chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $715,000.

Evans purchased his ticket from Pensacola Beach Food Mart on De Luna drive. The retailer will receive a $2000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories