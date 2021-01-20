Pensacola man charged with taking part in Capitol riot

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man from Northwest Florida has been arrested in connection with the Capitol riot earlier this month.
The following is an unedited news release from the FBI:
FBI Jacksonville has taken Jesus Rivera of Pensacola, Florida into custody for his
role in the riot and assault on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the
District of Columbia has charged Rivera with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building
or grounds without lawful authority; knowingly, with intent to impede government business or official
functions, engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; engaging in disorderly or disruptive
conduct on capitol buildings or grounds; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol
buildings. Rivera was arrested in Pensacola without incident on Wednesday, January 20 by special
agents from the FBI Jacksonville Pensacola Resident Agency in coordination with the Florida
Department of Law Enforcement and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.
“The FBI respects the rights of individuals to peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights, but we
will not tolerate those who seek to incite violence or wreak havoc on our established institutions,” said
Rachel L. Rojas, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Jacksonville Division. “We will continue to hold
accountable those who were responsible the violent actions at the U.S. Capitol, and coordinate with our
federal, state, and local partners to ensure safety in all North Florida communities in the future.
The FBI is grateful to our partners at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Escambia
County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance. We encourage anyone with information about individuals
who incited or promoted violence of any kind during the siege, to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit
photos and video to www.fbi.gov/USCapitol.