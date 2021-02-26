Pensacola man charged with sexually abusing a minor

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man has been arrested on child sex charges.

William Outten, 43, was arrested on Feb. 25. According to the arrest warrant, Outten inappropriately touched the child, who is under the age of 12, from Jan. 1 to Sept. 30, 2020. The arrest report says the child wrote a note to her teacher to disclose the sexual abuse incidents. The victim said the abuse happened in Outten’s Jeep and in his bedroom.

Outten is currently in the Escambia County jail and being held without bond. He is charged with two counts of molestation and one count of sexual assault. Outten will be back in court on March 19.