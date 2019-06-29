Pensacola man charged with sexual battery of hearing impaired teenager

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested and charged in the rape of a 14-year-old girl who is hearing impaired.

The teenage girl had been in contact on Facebook and Instagram with a man named “Shawn Sinn” who was later identified as 46-year-old Shawn Garretson.

In late March 2017, the girl ran away from a foster group home then while walking down a street, Garretson picked her up in his car and took her back to a room he was staying in at Lost Key Golf and Beach Club in Perdido Key.

The two of them mostly communicated through writing when they were together and before they met face-to-face, the two sent messages online.

Garretson is accused of giving the girl marijuana and methamphetamine before forcing her to have sex. He’s also accused of making a video and posting it online.

He was arrested in Sneads, Florida and made his first court appearance in Escambia County Thursday. He is in the jail with a $455,000 bond.