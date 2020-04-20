Pensacola man charged with homicide

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Pensacola Police, Stefan Gislason has been charged with homicide for shooting and killing Dillion Shanks early Monday morning.

Police say Shanks died from a gunshot to the neck at 3880 Durango Drive.

There is no further information at this time.

