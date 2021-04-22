Pensacola man charged with 15 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) agents arrested Jon Anthony Tidwell, 33, of Pensacola, today, April 22, on 15 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.

The investigation began when agents discovered an IP address being utilized to request child sexual abuse material on a peer-to-peer network. Agents traced the IP address to Tidwell’s residence.

FDLE agents executed a search warrant at Tidwell’s residence with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation found images depicting children as young as 6 years old being abused.

Tidwell was booked into the Escambia County Jail pending first appearance. Additional charges are dependent upon completion of forensics exams.