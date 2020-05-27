Pensacola man charged in 2003 cold case murder

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man wanted in connection to a 2003 cold case murder turned himself into the Escambia County jail Tuesday night.

David Lasha Dale, 39, is charged with murder. Dale is accused of killing Marcus Virgin in 2003.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says Virgin went out with friends on May 8, 2003 and was never seen again. His body was never found.

Over the following years, the sheriff’s office says investigators received information that indicated Virgin had been murdered.

DNA evidence was discovered in 2007, but it was not enough to make an arrest. In 2019, with a renewed focus on cold cases, the sheriff’s office reexamined DNA evidence, which led to new information and leading to the arrest of Dale.

Dale is being held in the Escambia County jail without bond.

