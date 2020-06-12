Pensacola man arrested on federal child pornography charges

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Authorities say 36-year-old Steven J. McLendon was arrested Friday morning on federal charges related to the distribution, receipt, and possession of child pornography.

According to a release, McLendon is a registered sex offender in the state of Florida stemming from prior convictions for lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor and child pornography in 2007.

The allegations against McLendon stem from a months long investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in Pensacola. The charges allege that from February through June, 2020, McLendon was using peer to peer software to distribute and receive child pornography in Pensacola.

After a search warrant was executed his residence in Pensacola was examined. Officials say law enforcement seized multiple pieces of digital evidence containing child pornography. This includes a device McLendon is alleged to have attempted to hide in his refrigerator

“FDLE’s Cyber Squad began this investigation in March and found child pornography involving

young children being victimized,” said FDLE Special Agent in Charge Jack Massey. “McLendon

is already on Florida’s Sex Offender Registry and I appreciate the hard work and dedication of

our cyber squad agents.”

Due to McLendon’s prior convictions, faces the following enhanced penalties if convicted:

Distribution of Child Pornography – A mandatory minimum of 15 years up to a maximum of 40 years in prison;

Receipt of Child Pornography – A mandatory minimum of 15 years up to a maximum of 40 years in prison; U. S. Department of Justice Lawrence Keefe United States Attorney Northern District of Florida

Possession of Child Pornography – A mandatory minimum of 10 years up to a maximum of 20 years in prison; and

Forfeiture of his all the electronics used to commit the offenses.

The case was investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Homeland Security

Investigations, Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and the

North Florida Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

