Pensacola man arrested on 20 counts of child pornography

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man has been arrested on 20 counts of promotion of child pornography.

Agents with Florida Department of Law Enforcement along with Escambia County deputies and Homeland Security agents arrested 44-year-old William Gray at his home on Turkey Road in Pensacola.

The agents served a warrant at Gray’s home and found several digital images and videos of child pornography.

Gray was booked into the Escambia County Jail and ordered held without bond pending a court appearance.

