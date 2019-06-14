Pensacola man arrested for Thursday night shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in a shooting that injured another man late Thursday night.

Davander Delushus Travis, 19, is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, armed burglary and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The victim was found with gun shot wounds to the abdomen and elbow. He told deputies Travis ran toward his house on Wyoming Drive just off of Fairfield Drive.

Deputies showed up to Travis’ house and told him to come out. He said no but later came out and was arrested. The victim told investigators Travis approached him in a “hostile” manner, then they later got into a fight and said Travis pulled a black revolver and shot him as he was trying to run inside.

Deputies tried to talk to possible witnesses but no one wanted to give a statement.

Travis is in the Escambia County Jail with a $125,000 bond.