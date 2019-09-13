Pensacola man arrested for pointing gun at child

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at a child in the car before school Thursday morning then saying “Why don’t I just shoot you then I’ll shoot myself.”

James Forrester, 27, is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and child abuse.

The victim, whose age is unknown, says he was in the back seat of the car and Forrester pointed a gun at him before he took him to school and he told investigators he felt “scared and stupid.”

Forrester works as an armed security guard at Loomis, according to the report.

A Dan Wesson Arms 357 Magnum was located from the glovebox loaded with six rounds of 38 Special ammunition.

Forrester is in the Escambia County Jail with no bond.