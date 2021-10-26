Pensacola man arrested for drive-by shooting, no injuries reported

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An 18-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly shooting a gun from his car twice Sunday toward a family member.

The victim told Escambia County deputies he had gotten into an argument with Camrin Hollingshead about a pill being fake. He says he was standing in a front yard on North 62nd Street when Hollingshead pulled up with three passengers in his car. He said Hollingshead pulled out a gun and pointed it toward him from the driver seat. Hollingshead allegedly fired a shot and pulled away, turned around at the dead end, then drove by firing another shot from the car, according to the arrest report. The victim said Hollingshead likely did this so that he would “look big in front of his friends.”

Hollingshead later told the victim on the phone that he had 18 rounds for law enforcement, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies believed he was referring to him planning to shoot law enforcement, which they saw as a credible threat after the drive-by shooting.

He is being held in the Escambia County Jail on a $111,000 bond.