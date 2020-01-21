Pensacola man arrested for assault in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is being held in a South Mississippi jail after he was arrested on Tuesday morning.

Phillip Michael Holder, 27, is charged with aggravated domestic assault. Police say Holder assaulted the victim by strangulation on Pass Road in Biloxi. He was taken into custody after police arrived on scene.

Holder is being held in the Harrison County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

