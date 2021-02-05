Pensacola man arrested for alleged role in U.S. Capitol riot, siege

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. Right-wing extremism has previously mostly played out in isolated pockets of America or in smaller cities. In contrast, the deadly attack by rioters on the U.S. Capitol targeted the very heart of government. It brought together members of disparate groups, creating the opportunity for extremists to establish links with each other. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Jacksonville Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation has arrested Tristan Chandler Stevens, 25, of Pensacola, for his alleged role in the riot and siege at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Tristan Chandler Stevens

“A month has passed, yet our nation remains shocked at the appalling acts of domestic terrorism that took place at the heart of our American democracy. Our office, in close coordination with all other federal law enforcement agencies, will continue to apply every possible resource to identify, prosecute, and punish anyone who participated in this anarchistic criminality,” said Lawrence Keefe, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

Stevens is charged with forcibly assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building.

Stevens was arrested Friday morning with the assistance of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. His initial court appearance was held Friday at 1 p.m. Stevens’ detention hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 10, at 3:30 p.m. at the U.S. Courthouse in Pensacola.

Anyone with information about individuals who incited, promoted, or committed violence of any kind during the siege of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI, or submit photos or video to fbi.gov/USCapitol.

Stevens’ case will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.