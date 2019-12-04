Pensacola man accused of throwing dog off bridge

1  of  2
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man accused of throwing a dog off a bridge was arrested Tuesday.

Stephen Arthur Howard, 39, was charged with torturing or inflicting serious injury on an animal and abandoning an animal.

A witness told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office he saw Howard walking on Gulf Beach Highway, near Americus Avenue, while holding a pitbull. The witness said initially, he believed Howard was keeping the dog safe by carrying it down the roadway.

That’s when the witness said, according to the sheriff’s office’s arrest report, Howard threw the dog over the bridge, which was 12 feet above the water.

Deputies said the dog was observed to be shaking and injured. It suffered cuts on its body and near its eye.

Howard is being held in the Escambia County jail on a $6,000 bond.

