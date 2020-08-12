Pensacola man accused of stealing campaign signs in Gulf Shores arrested

Unedited release from Gulf Shores Police Department

Gulf Shores, Ala. — A Pensacola man is being charged with theft for stealing campaign signs in Gulf Shores over the past several days.

The Gulf Shores Police Department is announcing the arrest of JOSEPH GREGORY SHIRES, 62, for stealing campaign signs.

On August 10, 2020, at approximately 2:00 p.m., GSPD Detectives received information that the suspect had just stolen two campaign signs in the 900 block of West Beach Boulevard. Patrol Officers and Detectives began to canvas the West Beach area where they located the suspect’s vehicle at a condominium he recently purchased. Although officers didn’t witness the misdemeanor crime taking place, evidence collected at the scene along with an admission by the suspect supported a criminal complaint.

The suspect told GSPD Detectives that he was unhappy with the way the candidate, Angie Swiger, handled a real estate transaction.

Shires said he has no connection to any other person running against Swiger.

Swiger and her husband, David, were notified immediately after Shires was identified. In the same conversation the Swigers were told that suspect had no connection to any other political candidate and what was, according to Shires, his motivation.

On Tuesday David Swiger met with Gulf Shores Municipal Court officials and signed a criminal complaint.

Later on Tuesday GSPD Detectives contacted Shires, informing him that a warrant for his arrest had been issued. He agreed to surrender at GSPD headquarters today.

Shires is charged with Theft of Property in the fourth degree, a Class A misdemeanor. After booking today, he was released on bond.

