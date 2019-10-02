Pensacola man accused of shooting at man who owed him $50

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A 34-year-old Pensacola man was arrested Tuesday after deputies say he shot at a man who owed him $50 for marijuana.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit says Mychael Lamar Odom showed up at the man’s grandmother’s house on Sept. 30, demanding the money.

When the man came out, deputies say Odom pulled a gun. The man ran away and Odom began shooting at him, according to the affidavit.

Odom eventually stopped shooting, deputies said and drove away.

Odom was identified by the man via a photo lineup.

Odom was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill and possession of a gun by a felon. He is being held in the Escambia County jail without bond.

LATEST STORIES: