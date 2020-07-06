Pensacola man accused of sexual battery on a minor

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested after being accused of touching a girl inappropriately.

Jeremiah Durham, 43, was booked into the Escambia County Jail and charged with sexual battery, false imprisonment, battery-domestic violence and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The Escambia County Sherrif’s Office (ECSO) says the girl was upset and crying stating Durham grabbed her breast while talking about sex. She said Durham also gave her a beer and told her to drink it.

Deputies found Durham inside a shed in the backyard of the property and say they could smell alcohol on his breath and he appeared to be stumbling.

Deputies say Durham started crying several times when they asked him if he had done any of the things he was accused of.

Durham told the girl he was upset because he couldn’t have sex with his wife and continued speaking with her about things sexual in nature, according to the arrest report. She said Durham tried to hug her and brushed her breast several times making her feel uncomfortable.

ECSO says he then told the girl she was “sexy” and asked if she felt the same about him but she said no which caused Durham to cry. She tried to leave several times from the shed but he wouldn’t let her until she said she needed to go use the restroom.

