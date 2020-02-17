Pensacola man accused of robbing, stabbing taxi driver in head

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested Saturday evening after deputies say he stabbed and robbed a taxi driver.

Issac Newman, 28, was charged with aggravated battery, robbery and larceny.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office warrant affidavit says Newman had called a taxi to pick him up at 7765 Le Jeune Drive in Pensacola Friday night.

When the Z Trip taxi driver arrived, he recognized Newman as someone who had not paid taxi fares in the past.

The driver initially refused to drive Newman, but Newman said if the driver took him to an ATM, he’d be able to pay the fare. The driver agreed, deputies said.

While driving, the driver felt a sharp pain to the top of his head, according to the affidavit. Deputies said he stopped the car and saw Newman was holding a “dagger.”

The driver suffered a stab wound to the top of his head. Newman then slashed at the driver again, deputies say, cutting his arm.

The driver jumped out of the car. Newman is accused of robbing the man of at least $260.

A warrant was served for Newman’s arrest Saturday. He is being held in the Escambia County jail on a $151,000 bond.

