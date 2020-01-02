Pensacola man accused of raping dead friend’s sister

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested Thursday after deputies say he raped his deceased friend’s sister.

Dakota Shane Murphy, 22, was charged with sexual battery on the woman. An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report says Murphy raped the woman in November alongside an unknown suspect.

The arrest report says Murphy picked up the woman at her house after requesting to hang out with her several times. She said she knew Murphy going back to 2012 when he was friends with brother.

Deputies say when the woman got into Murphy’s truck, there was another man inside with Murphy.

The three headed to Perdido, where they were going to go to the Jellyfish Restaurant and Bar. However, Murphy said they had to stop at a house, the report said.

Once inside the house, the woman told deputies Murphy and the other man picked her up and put her on a bed. The woman says Murphy and the other man raped her for 20 minutes, despite her screaming for them to stop.

The two men would eventually stop, the report says, and took the woman to meet her grandmother.

Deputies say when they responded to the woman’s 911 call, she was crying and shaken up.

After securing a warrant, deputies arrested Murphy Wednesday and charged him with sexual battery. He is being held in the Escambia County jail on a $100,000 bond.

