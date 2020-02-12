Pensacola man accused of molesting four-year-old girl

Northwest Florida

WARNING: Graphic details

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested Tuesday after deputies say he molested a four-year-old girl.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report says 46-year-old Charles Lee Moultrie penetrated the girl with his fingers.

The report says the sheriff’s office was alerted to Moultrie’s alleged conduct by a woman whose relationship to the girl is uncertain due to redactions in the report. The girl told the woman Moultrie had been touching her “down there.”

During a forensic interview, the girl described graphic sexual abuse and told investigators Moultrie wiped his fingers over her mouth after he was done.

Deputies served a warrant for Moultrie’s arrest Tuesday evening. He was charged with sexual battery on a victim under the age of 12. He is being held in the Escambia County jail without bond.

