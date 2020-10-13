Pensacola man accused of kidnapping, molesting young girl

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man accused of snatching up a young girl and molesting her was arrested Friday.

Gynovel Moore, 54, was charged with false imprisonment — kidnapping and lewd and lascivious behavior.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report says Moore grabbed a young girl in an Escambia County apartment complex Oct. 2 and put her on his lap. The address of the apartment complex is redacted in the report.

The young girl told investigators Moore asked what her name was, tickled her, kissed her neck, pulled up her dress and then molested her.

The girl’s father saw the interaction and punched Moore in the face, according to the arrest report.

Moore was arrested a week later and booked into the Escambia County jail. He is being held on a $200,000 bond.

