Breaking News
‘We Build the Wall’ issued cease and desist to stop construction in South Texas, officials confirm

Pensacola man accused of holding woman at knife-point

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A 54-year-old Pensacola is in jail after deputies say he threatened to kill a woman after holding a knife to her throat.

Curtis Gernard Patterson was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated battery.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report says Patterson grabbed a woman by her throat and choked her, after telling her to turn music down in a bedroom.

The report says Patterson then grabbed a knife; held it to the woman’s throat; and stated, “I’m going to kill you.”

A witness corroborated the woman’s statements to deputies.

Patterson was booked into the Escambia County jail, where he is being held without bond.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories