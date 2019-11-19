Pensacola man accused of holding woman at knife-point

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A 54-year-old Pensacola is in jail after deputies say he threatened to kill a woman after holding a knife to her throat.

Curtis Gernard Patterson was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated battery.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report says Patterson grabbed a woman by her throat and choked her, after telling her to turn music down in a bedroom.

The report says Patterson then grabbed a knife; held it to the woman’s throat; and stated, “I’m going to kill you.”

A witness corroborated the woman’s statements to deputies.

Patterson was booked into the Escambia County jail, where he is being held without bond.