Pensacola legend John Appleyard passes at 97-years-old

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — 97-year-old John Appleyard is a name most people in Northwest Florida have heard of. The historian, author, philanthropist, WWII Veteran, father, and so much more passed away Tuesday night.

He gained the nickname “Apple” and was many people’s go-to man for anything when it came to Pensacola. He loved everything about the city but one of his all-time favorite parts was broadcasting the Blue Wahoo baseball games. WKRG News 5 got the privilege to talk behind the scenes with him 2 years ago, proving age is just a number.

WKRG News 5 wants to give our condolences to his family and loved ones. They will be holding a ceremony in the future and we will keep you updated on that information.

