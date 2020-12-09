Pensacola K-9 cruiser involved in crash after response to three-person pursuit

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — As Pensacola officers were in pursuit of three people who refused to stop, a responding PPD K-9 cruiser was involved in a crash on T and Cervantes Street.
Police say the officer was not in pursuit at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported.
The fleeing car became disabled by a mechanical failure at U and Gadsden St. where the three occupants ran from the car. Officers say all three were captured.
According to PPD, the driver is facing felony narcotics charges after tossing a bag containing a large amount of narcotics from the vehicle.
LATEST STORIES:
- Hunter Biden facing federal investigation over ‘tax affairs’
- Saints headline: You win some, you Taysom
- Springhill Medical Center restricting visitors as COVID-19 cases climb
- MCPSS: Additional personnel sent in to help with absence of some teachers, educators at Murphy High School
- Group planning protest at Mobile County Sheriff’s Office over ‘Thug Thursday’ Facebook posts