Pensacola K-9 cruiser involved in crash after response to three-person pursuit

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — As Pensacola officers were in pursuit of three people who refused to stop, a responding PPD K-9 cruiser was involved in a crash on T and Cervantes Street.

Police say the officer was not in pursuit at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported.

The fleeing car became disabled by a mechanical failure at U and Gadsden St. where the three occupants ran from the car. Officers say all three were captured.

According to PPD, the driver is facing felony narcotics charges after tossing a bag containing a large amount of narcotics from the vehicle.

