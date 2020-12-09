Pensacola K-9 cruiser involved in crash after response to three-person pursuit

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — As Pensacola officers were in pursuit of three people who refused to stop, a responding PPD K-9 cruiser was involved in a crash on T and Cervantes Street.

Police say the officer was not in pursuit at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported.

The fleeing car became disabled by a mechanical failure at U and Gadsden St. where the three occupants ran from the car. Officers say all three were captured.

According to PPD, the driver is facing felony narcotics charges after tossing a bag containing a large amount of narcotics from the vehicle. 

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories