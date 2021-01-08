Pensacola issues new restrictions in response to rising COVID cases

PUBLIC INFORMATION:Jan. 8, 2021



City of Pensacola Implements New Event Restrictions Due to COVID-19

In response to a rising number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the Pensacola area, the City of Pensacola is implementing new restrictions and guidelines for city-permitted events.



The restrictions are as follows:Effective immediately, the City of Pensacola will not issue new event permits for events at outdoor city venues. This will remain in effect through Feb. 28 and will be re-evaluated at that time based on current COVID-19 conditions. Events that have already been issued a permit or events currently in the permitting process between now and Feb. 28, located at outdoor city venues, will be allowed with the following restrictions:No more than 100 in attendanceMust show control of crowd congestion and follow CDC guidelines, including wearing face coverings and practicing social distancing (remain at least 6 feet from others who don’t live with you)Outdoor markets are allowed to continue above the 100-person cap, but must show control of crowd congestion and follow CDC guidelines, including wearing face coverings and practicing social distancing (remain at least 6 feet from others who don’t live with you)Indoor events at City of Pensacola venues are limited to 25% capacity or less, with COVID-19 protocols in place, including wearing face coverings and practicing social distancing . Indoor events also require Mayoral approval. This will remain in effect until Feb. 28.These restrictions only apply to City of Pensacola-permitted events at city venues and do not apply to private events. The city will work with event organizers to reschedule events as needed.



Residents are encouraged to follow CDC recommendations to help slow the spread of COVID-19, including:Wear a mask to protect yourself and others and stop the spread of COVID-19.Stay at least 6 feet (about 2 arm lengths) from others who don’t live with you.Avoid crowds. The more people you are in contact with, the more likely you are to be exposed to COVID-19.Stay home if you are sick, except to get medical care.The Florida Department of Health in Escambia County COVID-19 Call Center is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-866-779-6121, or you can email your questions to COVID-19@flhealth.gov



Visit floridahealth.gov for the most up-to-date resource for information and guidance regarding COVID-19 in Florida.



For more information or general questions, email pio@cityofpensacola.com. To stay informed about what's happening with City of Pensacola government, sign up for email or text notifications through Notify Me or follow @CityofPensacola on social media.

