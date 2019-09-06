Pensacola Interstate Fair announces entertainment lineup

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Interstate Fair has announced its 2019 entertainment lineup.
All shows will be on the Pepsi Open Air Stage. Shows are free with the price of admission. Here is a list of what acts are taking the stage and the dates and times.
• Cat Country 98.7 “BIG Lip Sync Final Battle” – Thursday, Oct. 17, 7 p.m.
• White Tie Rock Ensemble – Presents A Tribute To Lynyrd Skynyrd – Friday, Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m.
• Jordan Davis – Saturday, Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m.
• Not Quite Fab – Tribute to The Beatles – Monday, Oct. 21, 7:30 p.m.
• Thane Dunn’s “Elvis On Tour” – Thursday, Oct. 24, 3:30 7 p.m.
• Starship featuring Mickey Thomas – Friday, Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m.
• Mitchell Tenpenny – Saturday, Oct. 26, 8 p.m.
• Seaforth – Saturday, Oct. 26, 6 p.m.
