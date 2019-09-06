Pensacola Interstate Fair announces entertainment lineup

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG/CNN) -- Harley Davidson has unveiled its line of electric bicycles, including some at Harley Davidson of Pensacola.

At a recent dealers meeting in Milwaukee, Harley-Davidson unveiled prototypes of electric bicycles. Some are already available, including children's electric balance bikes. Harley Davidson of Pensacola is letting kids test ride them and has them on their show-room floor.