Pensacola International Airport is ready for Christmas travelers

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — It’s a tough decision to travel this holiday season because of the ongoing pandemic. Escambia County has seen an increasing rate of COVID-19 patients for the past five weeks now.

However, if you are still in the area and considering to make a trip the Pensacola International Airport says they are ready for travelers.

The airport tells WKRG News 5 they aren’t encouraging residents to travel or not to travel but they are making sure it as safe as possible if you do.

PNS Airport Marketing Manager Lewis Garvin says, “Holiday travel has its ups and downs this year as it has every day because of COVID.”

Garvin says they saw a great number of people still traveling over Thanksgiving at PNS this and overall they are hitting above the national average of what is down when it comes to holiday traveling.

“Right now they are down 60 percent and we are sitting at around 30 percent,” says Garvin.

Like many other airports they are getting ready for the Christmas traveling season and making sure everything is clean, people are wearing mask, and even using a top notch hand sanitizer.

“Our hand sanitizer is a little bit different because it is an 8 hour product vs a 10 minute product like the alcohol based stuff,” says Garvin. “It has an active ingredient called benzalkonium chloride and a hydro silica complex that works together to kill viruses up to 8 hours.”

PNS is not only wanting to protect their passengers while they are at the airport but also when they are traveling as well. At the end of the day the decision is ultimately up to you.

Gavin says, ” Is it going to prevent you from getting it no—I cant say that. That would be impossible for us to say but we are doing all that we can to make a safe clean environment and if everyone does their part then we can get through this. ”

PNS adds they do have few new holiday surprises coming up for people traveling in or from Pensacola that they will be announcing soon.

LATEST STORIES: