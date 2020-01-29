Pensacola International Airport going Intergalactic for PensaCon

Penacola, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola International Airport is changing their name, kind of. For the month of February it will be known as Pensacola Intergalactic Airport leading up to this year’s PensaCon event. The airport will celebrate the name change with a day of fun as we welcome visitors from all over the galaxy. Cosplayers from across the area will usher in the PensaCon season at the airport.

This is the sixth year the airport has been a major sponsor of PensaCon. It will welcome celebrities appearing at the event, as well as out-of-town visitors. Festivities start at 10 a.m. on Jan. 29 at the area’s only intergalactic airport. PensaCon takes place on Feb. 28 – March 1 at various locations around Pensacola. For more information, please visit pensacon.com.