$12 million dollar grant will go towards new hangar bay at Pensacola International Airport

PENSACOLA, Fla (WKRG) — Pensacola International Airport is getting $12 million in upgrades.

The money is in the form of a grant from the Economic Development Administration. The money will go toward building a new hangar along with adjacent taxi lines at the airport.

The grant will be matched with more than $36 million in state and local investments. A maintenance training facility is also supposed to be built at the airport.

Officials say this will add around 400 jobs. The 173,000 square foot hangar will be able to stand 170 mph winds.