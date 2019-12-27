Pensacola International Airport busy with travelers returning home

PENSACOLA, Fla (WKRG) — Pensacola International Airport is busy with travelers returning home for the Christmas holiday. AAA says more than four million people will be traveling this year versus last year. Air travel will see the largest increase in volume with over seven million Americans expected to fly. A lot of travelers at the Pensacola Airport say the delays are the worst part.

“Lots of delays,” One woman said. “My flight was delayed three times so we left two hours late. Lots of planes in and out.”

“You’re having to stress out about getting from plane to plane, for instance when I went from Phoenix to Dallas, I only had 45 minutes to get to my next flight,” Luke Otten said.

Not everyone experienced the rough delays. Laurie Langley says she’s shocked at how smooth her trip was. She traveled to Pensacola from Los Angeles.

“We were visiting our son that lived there and then our children that live in Central Florida, they also joined us,” Langley said. “We all got to enjoy our first LA Christmas.”

