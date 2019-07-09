Pensacola International Airport awarded $3.7M federal grant for improvements

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – The Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday announced it has awarded a $3.7 million to Pensacola International Airport for various improvements.

The money will pay for “building construction, improving airport drainage, and acquiring an aircraft rescue & fire fighting vehicle,” according to the FAA.

Nationwide, the FAA announced a combined $477 million in federal infrastructure grants to 264 airports in 44 states, the Pacific Islands, and the District of Columbia.

Tuesday’s news followed other recent announcements of grant money flowing into Mobile Regional Airport, Mobile Downtown Airport, Foley Municipal Airport, H. L. “Sonny” Callahan Airport in Fairhope, and Peter Prince Field in Milton.