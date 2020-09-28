Pensacola Humane Society to host pet food giveaway

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Humane Society will hold a free pet food giveaway on October 3rd.
The event is in response to both the COVID-19 pandemic and Hurricane Sally. It’s part of the Pensacola Humane Society’s Community Outreach Program, which helps pet owners in need.
The event will be held Saturday, October 3, from 11 am – 3 pm, while supplies last at Bob Tyler Toyota.
