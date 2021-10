ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Humane Society is hosting Barktoberfest Oct. 31 in Pensacola.

The adoption and fundraiser event will help rescues find their forever homes.

The event will feature:

Contests

Small dog races

Demos

Face painting

Trick or treating

Food trucks

The event will be held Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 4.p.m. at Community Maritime Park at 301 W. Main St. in Pensacola.

For more information, click here.