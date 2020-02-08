Pensacola Humane Society Needs Donations for Pet Pantry

Unedited press release from Pensacola Humane Society

Donations are urgently needed for Pensacola Humane Society’s Pet Pantry, which provides dog and cat food for pet owners in need of temporary assistance. Due to a higher than expected demand in recent days, the Pet Pantry has been depleted. Dog food is especially needed but both dog and cat food are appreciated.

PHS accepts donations of any brand of both wet and dry dog and cat food and cat litter. The Pet Pantry provides the food at no cost to pet owners who come to the shelter and present an acceptable form of identification, such as a driver’s license.

Donations may be delivered to PHS at 5 Q Street, Pensacola 32505 Tuesday through Saturday 12-5 and Sunday 1-4.

