Pensacola Humane Society Needs Donations for Pet Pantry

Northwest Florida
Posted: / Updated:

Unedited press release from Pensacola Humane Society

Donations are urgently needed for Pensacola Humane Society’s Pet Pantry, which provides dog and cat food for pet owners in need of temporary assistance. Due to a higher than expected demand in recent days, the Pet Pantry has been depleted. Dog food is especially needed but both dog and cat food are appreciated.

PHS accepts donations of any brand of both wet and dry dog and cat food and cat litter. The Pet Pantry provides the food at no cost to pet owners who come to the shelter and present an acceptable form of identification, such as a driver’s license.

Donations may be delivered to PHS at 5 Q Street, Pensacola 32505 Tuesday through Saturday 12-5 and Sunday 1-4.

***

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories